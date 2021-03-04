A new tool being tested in Gwinnett County could make classrooms safer for teachers and students as full, in-person learning returns.
In the halls of Rocks Springs Elementary School in Lawrenceville is a teacher's assistant that’s more than just a support system. AI Puppy is a mobile robot, with human-like expressions, programmed to deliver scripted mini-lessons in the classroom.
“There’s a big opportunity here to help teachers and students, especially students that need extra assistance,” said Chris Kocks, co-founder of RoboSolucio.
The two-foot tall robot can answer commands and detect COVID-19 symptoms thanks to thermal and infrared cameras built into its visor.
“It takes the temperature at about a five-foot distance and through audio and other cues, we can also detect labored breathing and chronic cough,” said Kocks.
“I think that would give a lot of teachers’ peace of mind,” added Lisa Knocks, schoolteacher, and consultant on the project.
Educators at Rock Springs told CBS46, not only does the AI Puppy help to maintain a safe environment, the robot offers a more engaging learning experience for students.
“Did it pique the students’ interest? It did,” said Dr. Alan Gee, principal at the school. “We are a STEM-focused school and enjoy trying new ideas, being innovative, allowing our students to be creative because these are the skill sets, they’re going to need.”
The technology, while not intended to replace teachers, is still in the prototype phase, but could be the future of education in a post-pandemic world.
“It’s just another device, another tool for the teachers to use to help differentiate their students’ education in their classrooms,” said Kocks.
The AI Puppy teacher assistant will likely rollout in the classroom by the end of the month. The founders would also like to see the technology, which has fall-detection, in senior living homes and federal buildings soon.
