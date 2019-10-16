ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Music fans have just a little over two months to cast their vote in hopes of sending their favorite band or artist to the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Performer's in this year's nominee class include:
- Pat Benatar
- Dave Matthews Band
- Depeche Mode
- The Doobie Brothers
- Whitney Houston
- Judas Priest
- Kraftwerk
- MC5
- Motorhead
- Nine Inch Naile
- The Notorious B.I.G.
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
- Todd Rundgren
- Soundgarden
- T. Rex
- Thin Lizzy
Click here to cast your vote!
