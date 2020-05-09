ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Little Richard died in his Nashville home Saturday at the age of 87.
That's according to a report by Rolling Stone who cites the musician’s son, Danny Penniman.
Born as Richard Wayne Penniman on Dec. 5, 1932, he grew up in a house in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood in Macon.
He gained most of his fame in the 50s and 60s belting out tunes like "Good Golly Miss Molly," wearing dazzling costumes and pounding on his piano. He had a career that spanned decades, and he was an international star.
