ROCKDALE CO (CBS46)—The Rockdale County school district is the latest school system to announce its back to school plan for students and staff.
According to an update posted on its website, the school district “will implement a virtual-only instructional model for all students and will not return to brick-and-mortar classrooms for the 2020-21 fall semester.”
In the statement, Superintendent Dr. Oatts wrote, “Our focus for the last few months has been on working diligently to pursue a reopening plan that prioritizes student and staff safety and well-being. I commend our staff for their patience, persistence, and professionalism as they’ve worked collaboratively to create processes and structures that maximize student and staff safety.”
Dr. Oatts said he felt the district was not able to minimize COVID-19 risks for students and staff at this time.
The first day of school for the county will be on August 24.
For other school district's back to school plans, please click: https://www.cbs46.com/backtoschool/
For more information on Rockdale's back to school plans, please click: https://bit.ly/32qBcZS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.