ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Rockdale County deputies are investigating an accident that left a deputy injured.
The accident happened around 3:15 a.m. on I-20 eastbound near the Salem Road Exit.
A police spokesperson said investigators are still gathering details, and there is no word on the deputy’s condition.
A Georgia Department of Transportation official said at least two cars were involved in the wreck.
CBS46 has a crew on the scene working to get information on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.