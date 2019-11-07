ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Rockdale County deputy was been injured in a shooting Thursday evening.
Atlanta police confirmed that an unidentified deputy was shot while responding to call in the area of Green and Hill Street on Nov. 7.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call where two individuals were shot. Witnesses were able to identify a person of interest who was located inside a residence near .
SWAT has been called to the location. Nearby residences have been evacuated as a precaution.
It is unclear what injuries the deputy sustained, however CBS46 can confirm the deputy was transported to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to help with the investigation.
