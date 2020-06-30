CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 107-year-old statue honoring Confederate soldiers was removed late Wednesday night from the grounds of the Rockdale County Courthouse.
Protesters and supporters gathered to watch crane company workers remove the monument.
Citizens received little notice about the removal. In a video posted to the county's Facebook page Wednesday, Rockdale County Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. said he had made the executive decision to remove the statue.
"The people have spoken. This was time to be responsive and not always reactive," said Nesbitt. "It's a bittersweet thing tonight. The decisions is on my shoulders to keep the citizens safe at all times."
Chairman of Rockdale County Oz Nesbitt says the Rockdale Confederate Monument will be moved to the Old Historic Conyers Cemetery and not destroyed to ensure peace within the community. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/II0Ep91XQ1— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) July 1, 2020
Sherri Washington. Rockdale county commissioner Post 1 says the taking down of this confederate statute means so much to so many. It’s a small step towards justice for all.@cbs46 pic.twitter.com/0VncTrbIcK— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) July 1, 2020
The monument is the latest to removed in Georgia. Nesbitt said he hopes the statue will be relocated to the Old Conyers Cemetery.
A controversial Confederate obelisk was removed in early June from Decatur Square, and throughout metro Atlanta, there is a push to rename streets with Confederate ties.
Fights are starting to breakout in front of the Rockdale County Courthouse as the Community disputes the taking down of a Rockdale confederate monument. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/4hASHCzhAu— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) July 1, 2020
Crowds continue to gather in the hundreds in front of the Rockdale County Courthouse.Some are in favor of the monument being taking down while others yell from the crowd. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/FmVro6gUBC— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) July 1, 2020
WATCH LIVE:
