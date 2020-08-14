ROCKDALE COUNTY (CBS46)-- Rockdale County has enacted a mask mandate for residents.
The Board of Commissioners has been considering the ordinance since the end of July, before approving it officially earlier this week.
The board says the ordinance was drafted in accordance with Governor Brian Kemp's executive order that strongly encourages, but does not require, residents and visitors to wear masks.
The ordinance states all people over the age of eight must wear face masks while in public. It also states employers cannot prohibit their employees from wearing a mask unless it prevents them from performing an essential job function.
You can read more details here.
