Rockdale County kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rockdale County officials will spark the holiday season with their Christmas Tree lighting Friday evening.
Santa Claus himself will stop by to illuminate the 18-foot tall majestic mountain pine tree and usher in the holiday season in Olde Town Conyers.
The holiday event will feature caroling, a dance troupe and other family-friendly activities starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Rockdale County Courthouse.
“The Christmas Tree Lighting event is a holiday tradition for Rockdale County,” said Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. “This will be a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and experience great holiday entertainment in Olde Town Conyers.”
The event is free and open to the public.
