Rockdale County Meth Bust

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) – The Rockdale County Narcotics team in conjunction with RCSO SWAT executed an early morning search warrant in an undisclosed location.
A total of 1.5 kilos of meth, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 5.9 oz of marijuana, 62 hydrocodone pills, 4 guns, and a bulletproof vest were confiscated.
Rockdale County spokesperson tells CBS46 “This is an on-going investigation and more information will be released at the appropriate time.” ‘This is a huge win for Rockdale County!’
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.