ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. – Rockdale County has announced Friday a new plan that will allow businesses to defer water payments amid crisis. The plan was implemented by the county's Board of Commissioners to
Rockdale County is offering applications of hardship waivers for county water usage. which will allow businesses to defer water payments for a year and repay with an installment plan, according to Rockdale County representatives.
The county released the following details in regards to the hardship waiver:
Business owners must request the Rockdale Water Resources (RWR) hardship waiver from the website at rockdalecountyga.gov.
To be eligible for the RWR hardship waiver:
· Businesses must be located and headquartered in Rockdale County
· Must employ 25 people or less
· Deferment of payments for months of April, May, June and July 2020
· Deferred payments must be paid within calendar year, installments available
· Must be in good standing with Rockdale County
o Current Rockdale County Business License
o No pending or outstanding Code Enforcement citations or violations
o No past due water or stormwater fees
o No past due local taxes
For additional questions, please email Vaughn.Jamison@RockdaleCountyGA.gov. To get started, request the form from rockdalecountyga.gov.
