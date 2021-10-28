ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found inside an overturned vehicle Thursday morning.
It happened at around 5:20 a.m. along Klondike and McDaniel Mill Roads.
At this time, law enforcement officials have not determined what caused the incident. An investigation remains ongoing.
If anyone has any information regarding the accident, please call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8035.
