ROCKDALE COUNTY (CBS46)-- Rockdale County Probate Court is closed until Tuesday, February 2, due to unforeseen circumstances.
County officials say essential functions including vital records will still be available remotely by contacting probatevitalrecords@rockdalecountyga.gov.
Inquiries about guardianships and estates can also be handled remotely. Georgia Weapons Carry License appointments will be rescheduled.
