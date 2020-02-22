ROCKDALE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- People living in a Rockdale County neighborhood want the county to fix damages caused by stormwater.
George Kelecheck is one of several residents in Honey Creek Golf and Country Club who claimed the county's stormwater damaged his property.
He told CBS46 his property manages the flow of that stormwater.
"The culvert has deteriorated along with my neighbors'," Kelecheck said. "It's running under the culvert and everywhere it's not supposed to."
Kelecheck said the county told residents the issues would be fixed back in 2018, but nothing has been done.
According to him, in that time over 20 sinkholes were found on his property as well.
"One of which is now over 6 feet wide, 3 feet deep within 25 feet of my home," Kelecheck said.
Several of the residents told CBS46 they want the county to fix the issue before the damage gets worse.
"My wife and I invested in this as a retirement home and we have lost a peace of mind," Kelecheck said. "It's an ongoing nuisance, we cannot invite anyone here."
The residents started a petition in hopes of getting results.
A Rockdale County spokesperson told CBS46 they had no comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.