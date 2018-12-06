Conyers, GA (CBS46) Officials at a Rockdale County high school are in hot water after reports the cafeteria served raw food but the school disagrees.
A concerned parent sent CBS46 News a picture of the lunch served at Salem High School in Conyers.
In the picture, you can see two chicken drumsticks on a plate with sweet potatoes and a piece of bread.
But upon closer inspection, the chicken appears white, pink and seemlingly slimy.
CBS46 talked with Daniel Scott, who attends the school, who says the chicken appeared to be raw.
"One day, we had the chicken and it was straight pink and I had to stop my friend from eating it. He didn't notice it," said Scott.
Marybeth Hornbeck, a food safety expert, told CBS46 News that chicken must be cooked to a certain temperature before it can be eaten.
"Whole chicken and chicken legs need to be close to an internal temperature of 165°. That can happen without it having a browning and color change that a lot of people consider appealing," said Hornbeck.
A spokesperson for the school sent the following statement to CBS46 News regarding the issue:
"All of our food is prepared daily by our own staff. We had one student return their tray today at Salem and that student was given another meal. The chicken on that tray was temperature tested and was cooked to temperature specifications. It did not brown on top but it was fully cooked."
The school district says Salem High School has never scored below an "A" rating.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
