CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Rockdale County Public Schools announced Pine Street Elementary School will be closed through Thursday due to a suspected outbreak of the Norovirus.
The school district said out of Pine Street's total enrollment of 667 students, 100 students and eight staffers were out Friday; 93 students and 18 staffers were out Monday; and 98 students and 16 staffers were out sick Tuesday.
While the school is planning to open on Friday, school officials asked parents to keep sick children at home until they are free of vomiting and diarrhea for 24 hours without medication.
The Rockdale County Health Department was working with the school to determine an exact cause, but believe the Norovirus is behind the illnesses. If it is the Norovirus, symptoms usually appear in 12-48 hours after exposure and most people get better in two to three days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.