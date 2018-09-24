It's a stomach bug and it spreads very easily, affecting people of all ages. It’s called the norovirus and a Rockdale County school will not open Monday after several students and staff members came down with a possible outbreak of the virus.
Based on the advice of the Rockdale County Health Department, Honey Creek Elementary School in Conyers will not open Monday.
Instead, it will undergo a thorough cleaning.
The concerns started last week when administrators noticed an increase in gastro-intestinal illness.
The sick students and staff were reporting vomiting and diarrhea -- many were becoming dehydrated.
The Rockdale County Health Department suspects norovirus, which spreads through contaminated food, drinks and surfaces.
So, the principal alerted parents, telling them the school would be closed Monday.
This gives them a chance to disinfect all of the surfaces.
So how do you protect your family from norovirus?
CBS46 checked with the CDC.
Their suggestions are:
- wash your hands thoroughly and often, and make sure your children do so
- wash fruits and vegetables carefully and make sure sick people stay out of the kitchen
- if you're sick, do not prepare food for others
- clean and disinfect surfaces in your home
- wash laundry thoroughly, making sure to use gloves when handling clothes that have been soiled from the illness
Honey Creek Elementary School is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday but school officials ask that you keep your child home if they have any symptoms.
They can return once their symptoms have been gone at least 24 hours without the use of medicine.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
