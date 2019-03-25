A Rockdale County elementary school will reopen after more than 100 students and staff became sick last week.
Shoal Creek Elementary School near Conyers was closed on Friday for a deep cleaning but the facility is expected to reopen Monday.
CBS46 learned from a school district spokesperson that on Wednesday, 90 students and staff members were out sick with diarrhea and vomiting.
By Thursday, 120 students and five staff members were out with suspected norovirus. So, that prompted school officials to shut down the school on Friday to scrub down the whole building.
Being closed also provides an opportunity to try to break the transmission cycle of this virus, which is spread by touching an infected surface and then putting your hands in your mouth before you've washed your hands.
If this sounds familiar, it's because another nearby school here in Rockdale County was dealing with the same thing.
Pine Street Elementary was closed Wednesday and Thursday because of illnesses with the same symptoms. That school reopened Friday.
Health officials say just because the school has reopened doesn't mean everyone should return to school.
They want kids to stay home until they've been symptom free, without the use of medicine, for 24 hours.
