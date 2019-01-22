MONROE, Ga (CBS46)- Officials are investigating a crash that involved a Rockdale County Sheriff's Deputy.
The crash occurred on GA Highway 10 Business near Breedlove Drive at approximately 6:20 a.m.
Authorities tell CBS46 the patrol vehicle was traveling west on GA Highway 10 Business and veered to the left to avoid two dogs crossing the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway on the south shoulder, striking bushes and a street sign in front of a Taco Bell restaurant.
The vehicle continued traveling west, off the roadway, striking a sign and a light pole. The vehicle crossed Breedlove Drive and struck a gas station building on West Spring Street.
The vehicle impacted the east side of the building, crashing through the brick wall and striking an interior wall of the business.
An employee of the business was injured when the vehicle struck the interior wall, knocking the wall into the employee. The deputy was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.