ROCKDALE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Rockdale County Sheriff announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
On April 1, Sheriff Eric J. Levett informed his staff that he would be going into a 14-day quarantine at the recommendation of his primary physician due to potential coronavirus exposure.
Three days later, Sheriff Levett received his test results, showing that he did in fact have COVID-19.
Sheriff Levett released a formal statement, that included the following remarks:
"Although this was not the news that I was expecting, it just further let me know how seriously we all need to take this epidemic and abide by the orders that have been put in place. I would like to take this time to thank everyone for the calls, texts, and prayers for me and my family as well as my staff. My ultimate goal right now is to continue to make sure that my staff is protected as best as we can protect them and that the county is taken care of. Throughout all of my illness I have continued to work from home and will continue to do what I have been called to do for this great county."
CBS46 will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.