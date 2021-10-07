ROCKDALE, Ga. (CBS46) — A Rockdale County sheriff's deputy has been arrested and charged after it was discovered that she allegedly had marijuana in her possession while on the job.
Shadrika Burney was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Violation of Oath by Public Officer, Crossing Guard Lines while in Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana.
She remains on administrative leave while an investigation is ongoing.
