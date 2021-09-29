ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scammer following multiple reports of a man impersonating to be an officer.
Over the past week people have been receiving phone calls from someone stating not only he was an employee of the Sheriff's Office, but mentions false outstanding warrants for unpaid debt, missed jury duty, and fines due from minor infractions. Incident reports also reveal the caller tries to lure people into wiring payments through Western Union, MoneyGram, or by prepaid cards.
The Sheriff's Office is advising residents to notify police if they receive such a phone and to not send any money. The Sheriff's Office DOES NOT call people about warrants or accept payments by phone.
The Sheriff's Office can be contacted at 770-278-8000.
