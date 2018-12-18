Conyers, GA (CBS46) Two Rockdale County high school students have been suspended after both allegedly made threats against other students and staff and posted them on social media.
Early Monday morning, officials at the Magnet School alerted police of threatening posts made by a 15 year-old student.
The student posted a violent rant threatening to kill one of his teachers via a violent sexual act and to blow up the school if he didn't get a passing grade. He then planned on killing himself.
The student didn't show up for school and detectives found him at his home. He was arrested and is being held at a youth detention facility.
The other threat happened later in the day at Rockdale County High School when a student allegedly posted a threat to social media saying anyone wearing headphones would be shot in the back. He also allegedly had a hit list with names of students and staff he planned to shoot on Tuesday.
That student was arrested early Tuesday morning and is now in juvenile custody.
“We want to assure students and their parents that we do not take such threats lightly,” Conyers Police Chief Gene Wilson said in a press release. “Officers worked throughout the night to ensure the safety of our students and teachers as this semester draws to a close here before the holidays. Thank you to the FBI and Rockdale County school administrators for helping us maintain a safe environment for our students.”
No word on when the students are expected in court.
