The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said late Wednesday they had taken into custody a woman they believe was the driver of a car that hit and killed a 10-year-old boy riding his bicycle.
The child was riding his bicycle Tuesday evening near the intersection of Ebenezer Road SW and Cherry Hill Lane SW in Conyers when he was hit from behind by a car that then drove away form the scene. Police initially said the vehicle was a Toyota and would likely have front end damage and be missing the front grille Toyota emblem.
Wednesday afternoon, Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of the car involved in the deadly hit and run. Deputies then took 27-year-old Lakeya Shumate into custody. She is being held in the Rockdale County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.