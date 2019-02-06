ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A new phone scam in Rockdale County is targeting residents for money by threatening people with fake outstanding warrants.
A Rockdale County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says, " Residents received a telephone call from someone stating he is a deputy with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. The caller mentions an outstanding warrant for an unpaid debt, missed jury duty or some minor infraction causing a fine."
The caller then attempts to get resident send money through Western Union or by getting a prepaid gift card. However, the sheriff's office wants residents to know they never call about warrants nor do they accept payments by phone.
Anyone who is contacted by the scammer is advised to not send money. Instead, try to get as much info about the caller and refuse to discuss financial transactions over the phone.
