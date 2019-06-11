ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Legendary Falcons wide receiver Roddy White says he'll become the 11th player inducted into the Falcons ring of honor.
White made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.
Good morning world I got great new falcon nation going into the ring of honor I’m extremely happy about it for me and my family and everyone have a blessed day— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) June 11, 2019
White played his entire professional career with the Falcons after being drafted in the first round in 2005 out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He retired after the 2015 season.
He holds the record for the most receiving yards in Falcons history, although Julio Jones is only 132 years behind him.
White will join 10 others already enshrined in the ring of honor. Those players are William Andrews, Steve Bartkowski, Tommy Nobis, Jessie Tuggle, Jeff Van Note, Mike Kenn, Claude Humphrey, Deion Sanders, Gerald Riggs and Warrick Dunn.
