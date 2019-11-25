CBS46 Meteorologist and Traffic Anchor Rodney Harris survived the One Chip Challenge - barely! Rodney and Meteorologist Fred Campagna had a friendly wager on the New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday. At stake was the Paqui One Chip Challenge as determined by Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Valdez. Truth be told, neither Rodney or Fred was in favor of such high stakes for a friendly bet, but they were convinced to go forward with it anyway.
The game was a nail-biter with the Cowboys nearly pulling off the upset in a wet and windy Gillette Stadium. In a straight-up bet, close doesn't cut it, so Rodney was on the hook to eat the chip on the CBS46 morning news Monday morning. Check out the videos below to see Rodney's co-anchors teasing him about the challenge all morning and ultimately Rodney being a man of his word and chowing down on a BIG bite of the chip.
Rodney gets teased about having to take the One Chip Challenge
Rodney eats the chip on the air
It's hard to know exactly what Rodney went through after eating the chip, but it did not look pleasant. Almost immediately, he convulsed involuntarily, and he could not speak for a couple of minutes. You can see some of Rodney's off-air reaction on Adam Harding's Facebook Live video below.
The fun continued on Facebook Live immediately following the morning news, and Rodney was a lot quieter than normal because he was still feeling the effects of the chip. Even Adam Harding, who had a small bite of the chip, was still in a world of hurt 10 minutes after taking the challenge.
Needless to say, the One Chip Challenge is not for the faint of heart, but big props to Rodney for tackling it head on!
