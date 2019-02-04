ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta is feeling very proud after hosting a successful Super Bowl 53.
“Congratulations to our host the City of Atlanta,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “They did a remarkable job. The week was spectacular."
Commissioner Goodell kicked off the congratulations Monday morning at the ceremonial handing off of the game ball to Miami city officials.
Goodell thanked the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee for a job well done.
“I think our fans enjoyed the experience which is ultimately the most important,” Goodell said. “I know our clubs did. Thank you to the Atlanta contingent for the incredible work."
CBS46 reporter Vince Sims followed the Atlanta host committee since they were headed the game ball in Minnesota last year. The Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee Chief Operating Officer Brett Daniels shared with Vince his thoughts on what they accomplished.
“I don’t think it could’ve gone any better,” Daniels said.
“We had a little hiccup on Tuesday with the weather. It turned into nothing and it’s been spectacular ever since. Sunny skies and chamber of commerce weather. Everyone has had a safe and great time,” Daniels said.
“I think what we are most proud of as host committee here is the impact we did have through Super Bowl Live and great entertainment with Jermaine Dupri showcasing Atlanta and Atlanta music scene,” Daniels.
Even on jobs done well, there are still things you can learn from the experience.
"I think what we've taken away is when we work together and communicate and plan we create a flawless event like this," Daniels said.
Some of the Super Bowl host committee members now switch sports. They will join the committee working to bring NCAA Final Four to town in 2020.
