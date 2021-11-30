ROME, Ga. (CBS46) — The Rome Police Department is looking for James Kevin Bradshaw, who was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 on Branham Avenue.
Bradshaw may have hitched a ride to Maple Street and Worsham and may have got to South McLin Street.
Bradshaw is 6-feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what he was wearing besides jeans.
Police are asking everyone to search their property and check there home surveillance systems or animal/trail cameras. Property owners should also check any bodies of water.
If you have any information about Bradshaw, please call the police department at 706-238-5111 or Floyd County E911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.