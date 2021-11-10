ROME, Ga. (CBS46) — Anthony Lavell Williams Jr. of Rome has been sentenced for attacking customers and stealing opiods from multiple pharmacies in Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cobb and Hall counties, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine.
Williams, who was armed, reportedly robbed five retail pharmacies between May 2020 and July 2020. Williams escaped with approximately $9,600 in cash and more than $183,000 of controlled substances. The pharmacies’ losses were eclipsed by the street value of the stolen drugs, which included but was not limited to nearly 44,000 doses of opioids and more than 5,700 tablets containing amphetamine.
Williams’s robberies were carefully planned and increasingly violent, says Erskine. During the May 7, 2020 robbery of a pharmacy in Powder Springs, and the May 11, 2020 robbery of a pharmacy in Summerville, Williams held store employees at gunpoint, forced them to empty cash registers, and then forced them to another part of the store while he escaped.
On June 4, 2020, Williams robbed a pharmacy in Fort Oglethorpe. During the robbery, Williams threatened a pharmacist and ordered her to open a drug safe containing Schedule II controlled substances from which Williams pillaged very large quantities of oxycodone, hydrocodone, amphetamine, and morphine.
A month later, on July 5, 2020, Williams stole cash and more than $50,000 worth of Schedule II controlled substances from a pharmacy in Carrollton. Williams took only the most dangerous narcotics, leaving other pharmaceuticals behind. He forced all of the employees and customers in the store to surrender their cell phones and lay on their stomachs in different areas of the store before fleeing.
On July 7, 2020, Williams walked into a pharmacy in Gainesville, grabbed a customer at the front register by her hair, and forced the customer and cashier at gunpoint to go with him to the pharmacy at the back of the store. Williams made his victims abandon their cell phones, demanded “painkillers,” and forced them to unlock safes and load a backpack with drugs. Williams stole $1,820 in cash and approximately $30,000 of Schedule II narcotics.
