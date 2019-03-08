Rome, GA (CBS46) A Rome Police officer went above the call of duty to help out an elderly woman distraught by the death of her cat.
Officer Dylan Wright responded to the woman's home after she called 911, saying she didn't know what to do with her deceased cat. Dispatchers say she was extremely upset after finding her cat dead inside her home.
Officer Wright then went to an area Walmart, bought a shovel with his own money and came back to the woman's home to bury her cat.
Several people have sounded off on Facebook, commending officer Wright for the thoughtful gesture.
So far, the post has nearly 1,000 comments and over 1,200 shares.
