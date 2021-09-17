ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Rome Police Department is responding to a video that shows a confrontation between one of its officers, Sgt. Ryan Hutchins, and two divers.
According to a statement posted on the police department's Facebook page, the divers found what appeared to be a grave marker or headstone while diving in Etowah River.
They called 9-1-1 to turn it over to the police.
Sgt. Hutchins responded to the call and became agitated with the divers when they refused to provide their names for an incident report.
An edited video of the interaction was posted to YouTube and has been viewed almost 2,800 times in the last 6 days.
The Rome Police Department reviewed the video, according to their statement, and determined that Sgt. Hutchins acted in an unprofessional manner. They say they have addressed it administratively and disciplinary action was taken.
The statement also says that Sgt. Hutchins is a 17-year veteran of the department and has an excellent service record. He reportedly acknowledged that he should have handled the situation better and says he has learned from his mistake.
The police department is apologizing to the community and says it is their policy to treat citizens with respect and civility.
