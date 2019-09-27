ROME, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in locating a man who was allegedly involved in several thefts in Rome.
Authorities released surveillance footage on Friday in which Jesse Conway and another man were seen entering a Walmart. The other man in the video was seen assisting Conway during the thefts and police have not been able to locate him.
Conway allegedly racked up $5,000 worth of thefts from several Walmarts in the area and he has been continuing to add to that total, according to police.
Rome Police say Conway has seven warrants for his arrest and several other pending charges.
