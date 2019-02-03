ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Two local students took their parents to the Super Bowl after winning two tickets at school for showing great character and leading by example.
Ludacris showed up at school with two Super Bowl tickets to two deserving students.
“Anytime you see really creative and artistic kids like that, you just want to do something special for them,” Ludacris said.
Students at the Ron Clark Academy are thrilled for their classmates who are heading to Super Bowl 53. Coen Brant and JeRico Washington Jr. were chosen for exemplary character, for standing out, and working hard.
“Most of them are pretty happy for me to get this experience,” said JeRico Washington Jr., one of the Super Bowl ticket winners.
“When he gets an award like this, it does make you feel proud as a parent,” said JeRico Washington, Washington Jr.’s dad.
“They congratulated me, they’re always there for me, always saying, Coen, you have the most fun you can today, and it just warms my heart,” added Coen Brant, the other Super Bowl ticket winner.
“Means the world to me that he was chosen basically for being a good kid, being supportive of other kids at school, and showing good character, and character is what you do when people aren’t looking, so I was just extremely proud,” LaSean Brant, Brant’s mom, added.
On Super Bowl Sunday, Brant, his mom, Washington Jr. and his dad all got the VIP treatment leading up to the big game.
Regardless of the outcome of the game, both families agree that this is an amazing, once in a lifetime opportunity, that they will never forget.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.