ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Ron Clark is a castaway on the 38th season of CBS’ “Survivor.” Clark is known for his unorthodox teaching style that changed the game of education, and led to the creation of the renowned Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta.
Now, the spirited teacher is fighting to be the sole survivor on this year’s competition, and snag the coveted $1 million prize.
