ATHENS (CBS46) -- Fire crews quickly extinguished a blaze at the University of Georgia's student center Friday night.
The Tate Center roof fire took place shortly after 9 p.m. The university tweeted that "damage was limited" and that no injuries were reported.
Shortly after 9 p.m. UGA Police received a call about a small fire on the roof of the Tate Center. Emergency personnel quickly contained the fire. It appears that the damage was limited and no one was injured. The cause of the incident is under investigation.— UGA (@universityofga) October 17, 2020
A cause has not yet been determined.
