JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- A serial rapist has evaded police for months in Clayton County, leaving some to wonder if the unidentified man is the suspect behind a July 28 sexual assault.

A man allegedly entered a unit at the Tara Apartments on Tara Boulevevard and sexually assaulted a female victim. During the incident, the victim was able to scream for her roommate's assistance and push the attacker away. Her roommate then physically attacked the suspect, who fled through the rear sliding door.

Both the roommate and sexually assaulted victim sustained non-life threatening physical injuries.

Though police canvassed the area and conducted a follow-up investigation the next morning, there were unable to locate the suspect. He is described as a black male, with a low haircut, this mustache, slim build with defined abs, and stands between 5'10 -- 6'0" tall. He was last known to have on jeans and green and white plaid boxers.

Investigators say they are "aggressively analyzing all of the evidence in this case," as serial rapists remains a threat to the public. However, at this time, there is no direct evidence that the alleged rapist from the July 28 incident is the serial rapist.

"The safety of the public remains to be our number one priority and it is never taken lightly. We will continuously provide safety tips to arm the citizens with methods on protecting themselves during possible times of vulnerability," said a spokesperson for the Clayton County Police Department.

Anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact police at 770-477-3747.