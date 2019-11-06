Jimmy Carter Teaches Sunday School in Plains, Georgia

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter speaks to the congregation at Maranatha Baptist Church before teaching Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia on April 28, 2019. Carter, 94, has taught Sunday school at the church on a regular basis since leaving the White House in 1981, drawing hundreds of visitors who arrive hours before the 10:00 am lesson in order to get a seat and have a photograph taken with the former President and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

 NurPhoto

ATLANTA (AP) - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter says her husband is doing "really well" after a fall.

Carter said Tuesday that she's been a lifelong caregiver, and now she's helping former President Jimmy Carter recover after he fractured his pelvis in a fall last month.

She made the comments at a Tuesday conference in Atlanta, "Caregiving in the 21st Century: A National Conversation." The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving brought together leaders in business, politics and philanthropy, along with health care professionals.

The center said one goal of Tuesday's event was to look ahead toward a nationwide effort to help caregivers across the U.S.

The former first lady established the institute in 1987. It provides advocacy, education, research, and service to help more than 40 million caregivers in the United States.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.