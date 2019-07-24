HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thursday in a Hall County courtroom defense attorneys in the Rosenbaum Murder Trial called nearly a dozen witnesses who testified that they did not see signs of abuse in two-year-old Laila Daniel or her sister.
Then two-year-old Laila died from blunt force trauma from alleged abuse.
The witnesses ranged from from a mailman, to a former case worker, to a friend who still allows Jennifer Rosenbaum to keep her children.
"Last month, she took care of my youngest daughter; she is ten," said Shelby Rawlings.
A prosecutor asked Rawlings, "did you know she broke her leg? Did you see the her bright pink cast on her leg?" She replied 'no' to both.
One witness Sandra Gravely works at a group home and has worked Jennifer Rosenbaum's own foster case since she was 12-years-old.
She says she met Laila and her sister when Mrs. Rosenbaum brought the girls to her office shortly after she became their foster mom.
"Laila had a bump, I don't remember which eye it was," Gravely testified. "I said, 'oh you have a goose egg' and her sister responded, 'sissy fell,' and I just took it as it was a childhood injury."
None of the witnesses could say they spent substantial time with the children or the Rosenbaum's except for Mr. Rosenbaum's sister, Jennifer McDaniel who was emotional throughout her testimony.
She said she visited the girls nearly every other week in the late Summer and Fall of 2015. She testified that the girls also stayed with her for a week while the Rosenbaum's attended a family wedding.
"Did you see any bruises or cuts?" the prosecutor asked. "No," McDaniel replied. "Did you ever see them get hit? Spanked, stomped anything?" the prosecutor continued. "No ma'am," McDaniel replied to each question saying she fed, bathed, and clothed the little girls when they were in her care.
She testified that the Rosenbaum's never spanked children. "They don't spank," McDaniel said of her brother and his wife. "They never spanked their dogs. They don't spank my children," she went on.
In contrast, earlier this week, the older sister Millie testified the Mrs. Rosenbaum Jennifer did spank her and her sister.
The girl's great-great aunt Kim Smith, told the court as time went on her eyes opened to the signs of abuse and "strange behavior" that she had not noticed before.
"The questions that we asked and the answers we got back from Jennifer just did not add up," Smith testified.
"There were times Laila had bruises on her face that Peggy and I would ask about," said Smith who lived with her sister Peggy Banks, the girls' great-great grandmother. "There was a time when Laila had a black eye and Jennifer said she got it in a fight at daycare but it was okay because you should see the other kid. It’s way worse,"she testified, adding that she later learned the girls did not attend a daycare.
She recalls going back over pictures of a birthday party and noticed bruises that she had not originally seen under the child's costume.
"We went back and started looking at the pictures and had them enlarged and saw she had bruises on her face that we hadn’t noticed because she had the costume on," Smith said. "Throughout my life, I’d never been exposed to any kind of abuse, physical abuse. So abuse just wasn’t on my radar. I believed what Jennifer said."
She later learned the girls were not in daycare.
Laila died from blunt force trauma. Her foster mother Jennifer Rosenbaum, who is accused of murder, told police and doctors the toddler choked on a piece of chicken.
The two sided will have closing arguments on Thursday.
