HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The murder trial for a couple accused of abusing and killing a 2-year-old foster child continued in Henry County on Monday.
Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum are accused of abusing and murdering Laila Daniel in 2015.
Daniel died November 17 while in the care of her foster parents, Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum, at their Henry County home.
Today the Henry Division of Family and Children Services took the stand admitting they did not go through the proper channels in placing the two young girls in the Rosenbaum’s house.
“Mrs. Rosembaum was not screened from her maiden name and would not have been approved, based on her history with foster care,” Ebony Taylor said. Taylor admitted Henry County DFCS dropped the ball and the application did not go through the proper channels.
The Rosenbaum’s have been out on bond.
The trial will resume on Tuesday.
