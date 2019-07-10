HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Rosenbaum trial began today at the Henry County Superior Court.
Both sides started with opening statements in the Murder trial for Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum. Both are accused in the November 2015 death of Laila Marie Daniel.
The State opened up saying that Rosenbaum’s home was a house of terror. Claiming they are liars, abusers, and murderers.
Prosecutor Daysha Young told the jury, “Laila was bruised from head to toe,”
An autopsy showed Laila had broken bones and abrasions and bruises on her ear, neck, chest, abdomen, groin, shins and feet, Young said.
The Henry County Coroner also testified saying his first reaction to seeing Laila’s body was “Wow.”
The Coroner also showed pictures of the 2-year-old’s body that was badly bruised.
The trial will resume Thursday morning at 9 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.