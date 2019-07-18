ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) – The Roswell Police Department has a new Chief of Police.
James W. Conroy served with the DeKalb Police Department for 28 years. He recently retired from the department after serving as its Chief of Police since 2013.
“I am honored and excited to be joining the Roswell Police Department as the next Chief of Police,” Conroy said in a press release. “The Roswell Police Department has a long history of providing excellent service to their community and I look forward to building on that tradition.”
City Administrator Gary Palmer said Conroy was his top choice for the job after a nationwide search.
“Our officers deserve a chief that has come up through the ranks and has a first-hand understanding of what it means to be a front-line officer in a large metropolitan area,” Palmer said.
Conroy begins his new role on July 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.