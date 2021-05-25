ROSWELL (CBS46)—A metro Atlanta bridge in need of repairs will be closed to traffic for at least the next four months.
According to Roswell officials, beginning on Tuesday, June 1, a portion of Willeo Road that runs over Willeo Creek will be closed for a bridge replacement project.
The project—located between Bywater Trail and Timber Road/Lower Roswell Road at the Cobb/Fulton County line—will be completely replaced through a partnership between the city of Roswell and Cobb County.
The project is expected to be completed in winter 2021/2022. Weather conditions will impact the repair timeline.
Repairs were prompted because of the age of the existing bridge. The bridge was built in 1960. Also, the bridge had a low sufficiency rating and narrow width, according to city officials.
This project will replace the bridge for vehicle traffic, add a new multi-use path, a sidewalk, and new bicycle lanes to the bridge deck.
An official noted the new bridge will better link Roswell's Riverwalk to Cobb County's trail network and bike lane system.
Local Traffic will have access to the neighborhood of Riverview at Inverness (Bywater Trail) and also Willeo Park. Through traffic will be re-routed using Timber Ridge Road, SR 120/Roswell Road, and Willeo Road between SR 120/ Roswell Road and Riverside Road.
The estimated cost of this project is $2.5 million, with the city of Roswell's share at $1.2 million.
Click here to learn more about the project.
