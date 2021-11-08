ATLANTA (CBS46) — Chris Mullins said it was supposed to be just an ordinary day of kayaking with his brother on the Bull Sluice portion of the river in Roswell, but mother nature had other plans.
“I actually thought I was sitting there and was going to witness my brother dying. I didn’t think he was going to come out of it you know when you’re on the river you are at the rivers mercy,” Chris Mullins said.
Chris said he has filmed his brother Shane Mullins taking on the rapid on the has Bull Sluice dozens of times in his kayak but this time was different,
“When he started going over the first fall his feet got stuck in a whole," he said.
That’s when Chris said he stopped filming his brother on his phone and without hesitation he rushed to his brother’s rescue, hoping he could save his life in time.
“Even though my other buddy Pat was telling me not to jump in, I had to, you know, he’s my brother,” Chris said.
Shane managed to fall through a sinkhole in the river with his kayak and Chris said they both didn’t think Shane was going to come out alive, but mother nature managed to steer the current in the right direction just in time.
“Neither one of us knew that there was a little cave and come up out underneath it,” Chris said.
The cave under the sinkhole in the river thankfully led Shane right back into his brother’s arms.
“Luckily I did jump in because when he popped up, he was nearly unconscious, so I had to pull him out of the water he couldn’t walk.”
Chris said his brother Shane is now recovering at home but this horrifying moment on the river has given them both a new perspective.
Chris said next time they will make sure there is a clear path all the way down so that this doesn’t happen again and they want other kayakers to remember to inspect the river as well before taking any chances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.