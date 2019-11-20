ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46)--Roswell police have arrested a man in connection to concealing a person’s death.
According to police, officers responded to a suspicious death call at the Nesbit Palisades Apartments at Jasmine Parkway around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Crime Scene Investigative unit assisted Roswell detectives in the investigation.
During their investigation, police found a body classified as a suspicious death.
Police then identified the resident's roommate, 23-year-old Malik Grant in concealing the death of the victim and took out a warrant for his arrest. Grant is charged with murder and concealing a death.
Officers arrested Grant at the Economy Hotel on Old Dogwood Road in Roswell Wednesday during the overnight hours.
Anyone with additional information should contact the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4100.
