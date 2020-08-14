ROSWELL (CBS46)-- Roswell Fire Chief Ricky Burnette is fighting for his life, according to a social media post by the fire department.
Burnette is reportedly in critical condition and on a ventilator, as he battles COVID-19. He has served as fire chief since 2014, and has worked as a firefighter for more than three decades.
