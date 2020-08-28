ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46)-- Roswell's fire chief is recovering from a serious case of COVID-19.
After spending some time on a ventilator, Chief Ricky Burnette is now breathing on his own, according to a social media post by his daughter.
"When I say MY GOD IS GOOD I MEAN MY GOD IS GOOD!!!! We just received the most amazing news that daddy is no longer on the ventilator, he is breathing on his own & is awake!!! THANK YOU all for the prayers but keep them coming because he still needs all your prayers!! His Dr told me this morning that miracles happen everyday and he was spot on!!! I am overjoyed with emotions right now!!! To all the Roswell Fire Department your Chief will be back before you know it!!!" the post reads.
Burnette has served as chief since 2014, and has been a career fire fighter for more than 3 decades.
