ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) — Roswell Fire Department responded to a "significant structure fire" on Monday in the area of Teal Court and Martin Road, according to the Roswell Police Department.
According to Chopper46, an apartment building caught fire.
Martin Road was closed between Quail Run and the tennis courts on Martin while the firefighters put the fire out.
Parents of students at the nearby Esther Jackson Elementary School were directed to take a different route to the school during the incident shortly after 2 p.m.
At this time, the extent of damage and cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
