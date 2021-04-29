ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Roswell Fire Department announced Wednesday that they will host two free community CPR classes at their Roswell-Alpharetta Public Safety Center.
The classes will be offered at 9:00 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, and each class is estimated to be 1 to 1-1/2 hours long.
The program is limited to 20 participants and is open to Roswell residents. Participants must be at least 12 years of age.
The Roswell-Alpharetta Public Safety Center is located at 11565 Maxwell Road, Alpharetta.
The Fire Department will use the American Heart Association's (AHA) Family and Friends CPR Course, which is for people who want to learn CPR but do not need a course completion card in CPR for their job, a Roswell spokesperson said.
The course is ideal for schools and students, new parents, grandparents, babysitters, and others interested in learning how to save a life, according to a press release. COVID-19 public health and safety guidelines will be followed, as per the CDC and the City of Roswell.
To register for the class, please visit www.roswellgov.com/fire.
