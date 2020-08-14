ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Roswell’s Fire Chief Ricky Burnette is fighting for his life after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Devastated. I was absolutely devastated to hear the news,” said former Roswell Police Department Public Information Officer Lisa Holland. “It would be such a loss not to have him here with us. I’m going to get every emotional about it.”
In a Facebook post, former Roswell Fire Chief Ricky Spencer, says Burnette is “in the ICU in critical condition and on a ventilator.”
Burnette has served as fire chief since 2014; working with the Mayor, City Council and City Administrators to keep the fire department running. His mentee Paul Bednarz says he was just as shocked when he heard the news.
“Are you serious Chief Brunette, there’s no way I just talk to him,” recalled Bednarz of his reaction. "He’s a great chief, fire fighter and paramedic. He’s an even better person.”
Holland says she is rooting for his recovery.
“In the public safety industry there’s more of a risk because you’re putting yourself out there to save other people’s lives,” Holland explains.
Former Chief Spencer is asking the community for their prayers and support.
“We need to get this man well and out of the hospital and back in his office as our fire chief."
“Pray as hard as you can that he comes out of it,” says Bednarz.
Family, friends, and fellow firefighters are not only asking the community of Georgia to pray, but also the nation.
